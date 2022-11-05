Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

