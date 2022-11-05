Stokes Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,068,000 after buying an additional 937,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Relx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Relx by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter worth $9,836,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Relx by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 692,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 305,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,000 ($23.12) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($32.84) to GBX 2,710 ($31.33) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($31.56) to GBX 2,770 ($32.03) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,920 ($33.76) to GBX 3,020 ($34.92) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

