Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.92 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Stoneridge updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.32–$0.26 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of SRI stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stoneridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

About Stoneridge

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 118.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 68.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

