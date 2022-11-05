Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.92 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Stoneridge updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.32–$0.26 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.
Stoneridge Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of SRI stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stoneridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
