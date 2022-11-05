STP Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.61 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. STP has a total market capitalization of $76.14 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04363542 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,189,049.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

