Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 13,636 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 200,333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 125,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 73,459 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 62,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,096. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.