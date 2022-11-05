Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 449,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 283,253 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.64. 87,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,916. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.67. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

