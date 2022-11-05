Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,101 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.72. 3,322,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,919. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

