Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,079,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. 19,648,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,136,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

