Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.29. 438,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $106.77.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

