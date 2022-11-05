Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 6.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 288,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.1% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 295,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,265,000 after purchasing an additional 136,084 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Visa Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.98. 9,680,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

