Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after acquiring an additional 786,243 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SPLG traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $44.25. 4,173,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,677. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

