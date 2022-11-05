Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.27 on Friday, hitting $260.79. 11,124,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,958,718. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average of $217.06. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.