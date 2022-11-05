Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 28,176 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,176 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.26. 9,726,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,085,562. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

