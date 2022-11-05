Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 46,173 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,173 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 5.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NOBL traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,035 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.