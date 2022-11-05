Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 47,304 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,304 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,458,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,049,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
