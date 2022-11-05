Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 777 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,351. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.