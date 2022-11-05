Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after acquiring an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

DD traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,761,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,351. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

