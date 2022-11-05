Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of STRT opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $121.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $45.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $123.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 158,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

