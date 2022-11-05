Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,397,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

NYSE SYK opened at $210.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

