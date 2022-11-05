Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $210.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 372,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100,389 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

