Suku Hits Market Cap of $11.41 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and $1.70 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suku has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.85 or 0.31270299 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

