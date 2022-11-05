Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,940 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials comprises approximately 3.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after buying an additional 905,585 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $16,566,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 25.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,433,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,676,000 after buying an additional 499,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,535,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,691,000 after buying an additional 234,016 shares during the last quarter.
Several brokerages have commented on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
