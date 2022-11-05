Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 31,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 733,708 shares.The stock last traded at $42.24 and had previously closed at $41.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.05.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

