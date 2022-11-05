Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.23.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$59.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.56. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$74.22. The company has a current ratio of 811.07, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4066863 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total transaction of C$1,697,694.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,455.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

