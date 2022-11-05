Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.57. 1,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Suncorp Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

