sUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004731 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $66.18 million and $1.93 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.72 or 0.31430264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012276 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 65,644,946 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.