Susquehanna Boosts Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $36.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Rambus has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. Rambus’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,700,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 19.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,646,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,597,000 after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

