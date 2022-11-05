SVB Leerink Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $384.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.94.

NYSE:LLY opened at $357.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,032 shares of company stock valued at $170,502,407. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

