Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Synaptics Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

