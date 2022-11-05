Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70, RTT News reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Synaptics Stock Up 6.8 %
SYNA opened at $88.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. Synaptics has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.
Insider Transactions at Synaptics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
