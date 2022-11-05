Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70, RTT News reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Synaptics Stock Up 6.8 %

SYNA opened at $88.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. Synaptics has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

