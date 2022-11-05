Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.69-4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3-5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion. Syneos Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.69-$4.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Syneos Health to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.75. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 61,351 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

