Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 453.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 50.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 94.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 133,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after buying an additional 64,666 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $276.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.