Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. Sysco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.39 EPS.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

SYY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. 3,976,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

