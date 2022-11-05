Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $330.00

Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 330 ($3.82), with a volume of 32100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($3.99).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.67. The firm has a market cap of £204.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,266.67.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.