Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.10) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.00) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.80) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.00) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.10) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.60) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of O2D opened at €2.32 ($2.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.03). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

