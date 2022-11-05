Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 841 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $133.98 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

