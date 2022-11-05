Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,374 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of EWY opened at $53.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $81.38.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.