Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

