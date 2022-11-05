TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.351 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
TELUS Price Performance
TSE T traded up C$0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching C$28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,402. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.64. TELUS has a one year low of C$26.30 and a one year high of C$34.65.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.44 billion. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4290024 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
