Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Price Up 9.1% After Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 49,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,882,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 7.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 382,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

