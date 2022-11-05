Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 391.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.