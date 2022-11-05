Terra Classic Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $415.91 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00011685 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018957 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006772 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008114 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,881,371,097,635 coins and its circulating supply is 6,591,809,385,254 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
