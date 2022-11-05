Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.65 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

