Tezos Price Reaches $1.46 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $77.77 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00006819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008073 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 936,474,693 coins and its circulating supply is 915,010,894 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.