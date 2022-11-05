Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00006819 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $73.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002223 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008048 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 936,474,693 coins and its circulating supply is 915,010,894 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

