The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($43.70) to GBX 4,000 ($46.25) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 2.2 %
British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
