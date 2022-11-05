The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($43.70) to GBX 4,000 ($46.25) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 2.2 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,386 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 897,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.