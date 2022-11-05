The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $162.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Shares of DDOG traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,624,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,136. Datadog has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average is $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,489 shares of company stock worth $4,134,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 28,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 18.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

