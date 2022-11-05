The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $125.07

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.07 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.34). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 118.20 ($1.37), with a volume of 315,405 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GYM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 330 ($3.82) to GBX 290 ($3.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.35) to GBX 160 ($1.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.35) to GBX 180 ($2.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65. The company has a market cap of £210.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.72.

In related news, insider Ann-marie Murphy sold 93,888 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £122,054.40 ($141,119.67). Also, insider Richard Stables bought 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($58,677.30).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

