The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,109 shares of company stock worth $12,331,077. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

