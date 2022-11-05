The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

